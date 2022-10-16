Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scion Tech Growth I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the period.

Scion Tech Growth I Stock Down 51.0 %

SCOAW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 24,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,266. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

