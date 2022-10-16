Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Scor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCRYY opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.25. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

