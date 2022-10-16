Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Update

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 9.41. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,974. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of 9.11 and a 1-year high of 11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.25.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

