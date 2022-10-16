Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sharecare Stock Performance
Shares of SHCR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 875,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.38. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.54.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on SHCR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
