Short Interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rises By 31.2%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. 440,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $400.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

