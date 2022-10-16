Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Increases By 31.8%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CLSA raised Ampol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Ampol Price Performance
CTXAF remained flat at $18.53 during trading hours on Friday. Ampol has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.
Ampol Company Profile
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampol (CTXAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.