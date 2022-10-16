Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Increases By 31.8%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA raised Ampol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Ampol alerts:

Ampol Price Performance

CTXAF remained flat at $18.53 during trading hours on Friday. Ampol has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.