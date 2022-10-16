Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Decreases By 63.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILYN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.47. 2,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

