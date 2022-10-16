Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Increases By 74.4%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BRSP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 623,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,559. The firm has a market cap of $875.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.