Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Rises By 86.0%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the September 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Triangle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

Healthcare Triangle stock remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Friday. 24,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,689. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 66.13% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Triangle from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

