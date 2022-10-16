Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Drops By 53.8%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 932,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 708,208 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,202,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 599,475 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 451,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

VKQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,149. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.