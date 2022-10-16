Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Decreases By 66.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $380,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.45. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $104.14.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
