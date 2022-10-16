Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Drops By 53.3%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lendlease Group Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS LLESY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

