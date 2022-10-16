Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Decreases By 52.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

OVCHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 113,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

