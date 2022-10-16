Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Expands By 50.0%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

PTNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,493. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.78. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the second quarter worth $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.