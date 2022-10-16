Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rises By 35.0%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 603,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,027,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 123.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,224 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.65. 1,079,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

