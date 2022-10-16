Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Drops By 48.9%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
RGC Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently -32.50%.
Institutional Trading of RGC Resources
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.