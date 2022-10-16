Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Drops By 48.9%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently -32.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

