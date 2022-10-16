Short Interest in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Increases By 187.5%

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANB remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,396. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANB. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 5.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 31.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

