Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Declines By 53.7%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY remained flat at $17.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 127,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

