Short Interest in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Drops By 52.3%

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tristar Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $2,465,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $2,169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $461,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristar Acquisition I Price Performance

TRIS stock remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Tristar Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

