Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Decreases By 19.7%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 30,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,766. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

