Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Drops By 40.6%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CEY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 2,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th.

