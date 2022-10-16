Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 50.1% in September

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the September 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.0 %

SMMNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. 109,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMMNY. Barclays cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

