Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 50.1% in September

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the September 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.0 %
SMMNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. 109,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.23.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
