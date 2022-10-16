Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 59.2% in September

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

SIMO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 335,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.