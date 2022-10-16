Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
About Silver Tiger Metals
