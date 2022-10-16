Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

