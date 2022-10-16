Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF
