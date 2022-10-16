Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQC. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.