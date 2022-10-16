Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 258.8% in September

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sompo Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,316. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.42. Sompo has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.
Sompo Company Profile
