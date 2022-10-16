Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.10. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

