STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the September 15th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNVVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SNVVF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.19.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.