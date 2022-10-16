StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.04. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 694,744 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 618,499 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 397,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

