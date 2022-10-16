StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $945.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

