StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after buying an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 204,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.