StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLG opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56. Platinum Group Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.