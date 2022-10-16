StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

