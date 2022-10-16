StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

