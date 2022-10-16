StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
ACOR opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
Featured Articles
