StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

