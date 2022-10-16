StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.