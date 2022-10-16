StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.