StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.
BankUnited Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
