StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.15.

NYSE:BCE opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.719 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BCE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

