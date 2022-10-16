StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $394.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $368.42 and a 1-year high of $798.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,907,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

