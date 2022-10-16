StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BA. Citigroup raised Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

