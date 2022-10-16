StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

NYSE BVN opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.43. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $150.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 32.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

