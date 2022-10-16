StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $258.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.46. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $709.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.