StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $794.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.44. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,577,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after buying an additional 156,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,156,537 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after buying an additional 89,589 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

