StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 579,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

