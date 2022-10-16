Streakk (STKK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.74 Million

Streakk (STKK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $303.46 or 0.01585122 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $3.74 million worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 304.18500716 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,544,662.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

