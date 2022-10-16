Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of SLF opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

