Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.29.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$54.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$32.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 811.07 and a quick ratio of 759.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.77.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,455.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.