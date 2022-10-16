Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Acquires A$72,380.00 in Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Rating) insider Sylvia Falzon purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.34 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,380.00 ($50,615.38).
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.20.
Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
About Suncorp Group
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.
See Also
