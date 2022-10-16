Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Barclays began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $16.78 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

